The Israel Police Prosecution Bureau on Sunday submitted an indictment against the driver who drove the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Tel Aviv earlier this month, which claimed the life of Chen Amir, a 42-year-old municipal security guard.

The investigation found that the terrorist came to Tel Aviv in a transit van with several other illegal infiltrators after the driver picked them up in exchange for 100 NIS.

The transit driver, Shadi Abu Ahmed Jabar from Tayibe, an Arab village in central Israel, drove the illegal infiltrators, knowing they did not possess residence permits. At the same time, his license had already been revoked for six months by the court.

המחבל יורד מההסעה דוברות המשטרה

According to the indictment, the transit driver drove from Baqa to Tel Aviv with the illegal infiltrators, including the terrorist, who planned ahead of time with the driver to be picked up. In the framework of the indictment, the vehicle that was used to drive the terrorist was confiscated by the police and is currently in the process of being forfeited to the state.

As mentioned, the Prosecution Bureau submitted an indictment on Sunday with a request to detain the accomplice until the end of proceedings on the allegation of transporting civilians who do not possess residency permits and for driving with a revoked license.

Chen Amir was murdered earlier in the month in a shooting attack on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv.

Amir is survived by his wife, Vered, and three daughters.

The terrorist was eliminated.