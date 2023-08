A man was found unconscious and without signs of life today (Sunday) inside a vehicle that caught fire in an open area near Poria Ilit in the north.

MDA medics declared him dead at the scene.

MDA medic Moran Abu Shakara said: "We arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle after it had been extinguished by the firefighters. We located a person inside without vital signs. We performed medical tests, at the end of which we had no choice but to declare him dead."