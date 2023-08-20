A young widow, her eight children, and their community of Beit Shemesh are forever broken - A tragic heart attack has taken the beloved 47-year-old R’ Yaakov Koritz.

Doctors were hopeful that Koritz would make it, but sadly, it was not meant to be. Koritz’s organs started failing one by one, and last week, when his family was visiting him in the hospital, he passed away. Click here to help his widow>>>

It seems that in the weeks preceding his death, the holy man somehow knew that his time was coming. During his time in the hospital, he wrote letters to his wife and children, with a request for them to be opened after his death. Read one of the letters here>>>

An emergency fund has been started on the widow’s behalf. Mrs. Koritz is now on her own with a large family and deeply burdened by immense medical debt, as well as the other expenses that went unpaid during their period of financial strain. During his lifetime, Rabbi Koritz took pride in providing for his family. Now, donations are being saved to help his wife pick up the pieces.

The campaign’s goal is to allow the young mother to mourn her husband in peace and to provide a stable future for herself and her children.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN