European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev today (Sunday) condemned the terrorist shooting attack in Huwara in which a father and son were murdered.

"Shocked by today’s terror attack in the West Bank, which claimed the lives of two Israelis. We send our condolences to the loved ones of the victims. Violence against civilians is never justified. The EU condemns terrorism," Tzantchev tweeted.

Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara on Shabbat yesterday.

Earlier, the US State Department also condemned the deadly shooting attack.

“We unequivocally condemn today’s terrorist attack in the West Bank that killed two Israelis. The United States expresses its condolences to their families and calls for immediate steps to end the violence and incitement to violence,” the State Department said in statement.

The terrorist arrived at a car wash on foot where he heard two people speaking Hebrew. After identifying them as Jews, he opened fire at point-blank range, killing both of them. The terrorist then fled in a vehicle.