Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the cabinet meeting this morning (Sunday) with regard to the shooting attack in Huwara in which a father and son were murdered yesterday.

"On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to send condolences to the family of Shai and Aviad, may their memories be blessed. A father and son were murdered in a brutal terrorist attack in Huwara. The security forces are working now to apprehend the murderer and settle accounts with him, just as we have done with anyone who murders Israelis since this Government was formed. This terrorist's day will come, and sooner than he thinks," Netanyahu said.

He later referred to the launch of the light rail in Gush Dan last week and said that "Our political opponents never stop attacking. I have to tell you, when I was traveling on the light rail, even from the locomotive I heard their taunting," he joked.

Regarding the approval of the five-year plan for Eastern Jerusalem, the Prime Minister said that "we do not forget for a moment Jerusalem and our commitment to help all its residents."

"Today the government will make an important decision for the benefit of the residents of Eastern Jerusalem. The decision we will make is three billion shekels. This is much higher than any amount budgeted before."

The Minister of Jerusalem and Israel's Tradition, MK Meir Porush, presented the plan and said: "We are bringing the five-year plan for the years 2024-2028 for the government's approval to reduce social and economic disparities and economic development in East Jerusalem. The plan, amounting to almost NIS 3.2 billion, addresses 20 of the central issues requiring urgent treatment. From education and infrastructure to issues such as sustainability and placemaking. Much of the credit goes to the professionals in my office, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Ministry of Finance, and many other government offices, who worked for many months on this plan. A big thank you also goes to the friends here around the table, to the head of government, the finance minister, mayor of Jerusalem, and most of the government ministers whose offices shared in the decision."

"This government is investing in the Arab population not because the investment in it will be expressed in additional MKs for the coalition, as was the case in the previous government. We are investing billions in them because it is the most humane thing to do, and doing it with all our hearts."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the decision to invest in Eastern Jerusalem and said: "We transferred NIS 55 million to the administrations, new police officers, and the establishment of new police stations, and therefore this money is not only important for the civilian population, but first of all the administrations. But more importantly, we need to make sure that the money transferred to East Jerusalem's infrastructure goes to the right places."

"It's no secret that universities, and (other educational facilities) are used as a breeding ground for incitement against the State of Israel, IDF soldiers, against our country, and I am very disturbed that this money may end up in the wrong hands," he stressed.