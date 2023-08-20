"PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is the person behind the terrorist attacks. I walk around with a bodyguard because Fatah issued an official proclamation calling for my murder. Even when a terrorist not associated with Fatah kills Israelis, Abbas provides them a huge salary military funeral with Palestinian policemen," said Samaria Council Head Yossi Dagan in an interview on Reshet Bet.

Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60 of Ashdod, were named as the father and son murdered Saturday afternoon in a shooting attack in Huwara.

This is the tenth terror attack in Huwara since the beginning of this year. Six of the terror attacks were shooting attacks, two were ramming attacks, and two were stabbing attacks. Four Israelis have been murdered in Huwara in the past eight months, and eight others were injured - two severely, three moderately, and three lightly.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is also a member of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, responded to the deadly shooting attack.

"My heard is broken from pain and sadness after the horrific terror attack in Huwara, in which a father and son were murdered by a lowly and despicable terrorist," Smotrich said. "Together with the entire nation of Israel, I send condolences to the bereaved family."

"The IDF must move to offense in Judea and Samaria, and bring back deterrence and security. Parallel to this, we are working to increase construction and strengthen the settlements on the ground. Terror will never achieve its goal of uprooting us from our land," he emphasized.

It is suspected that Arabs at the scene called the terrorist, who arrived on foot and opened fire at the Jews before escaping the scene in a vehicle.