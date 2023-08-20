Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu addressed the deadly shooting attack in Huwara in a lecture on the beginning of the Hebrew month of Elul last night (Saturday).

"Two more Jews were murdered on Shabbat," said Rabbi Eliyahu. "The pain is great, and we will express this soon in the selichot prayers: 'The tribe of Judah is in dire straits and in pain.' The people of Israel's blood is flowing like water and they are in dire straits and in pain."

"We hope for your salvation, Master of the world," added Rabbi Eliyahu, "pain joins pain and wound is added to wound. We ask you, Master of the world, stop this disaster."

Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara yesterday. The two were shot at point-blank range as they waited at a car wash in the city.

Security forces continue to hunt for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle.