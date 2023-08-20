The IDF announced that earlier today (Sunday, around 03:00AM), IDF soldiers were dispatched to a scene where there were a number of masked suspects in the area of Northern Ma'ale Levona in the Binyamin region. The soldiers opened fire according to standard operating procedures, during which one of the suspects was injured.

It was later revealed that the suspects are Israeli citizens who were masked. The injured civilian was evacuated to a hospital for further medical attention. The incident will be investigated and its details are under review.

The suspects were allegedly throwing stones at Arab vehicles on the highway.

The incident follows the deadly shooting attack in Huwara yesterday in which Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, were murdered.

The pair's vehicle was parked at a car wash after they had run errands in Huwara when a terrorist approached them on foot and opened fire at point-blank range.