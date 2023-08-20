The United States on Saturday condemned the shooting attack in Huwara in which Aviad Nir and his father Shai Silas Nigreker were murdered.

“We unequivocally condemn today’s terrorist attack in the West Bank that killed two Israelis. The United States expresses its condolences to their families and calls for immediate steps to end the violence and incitement to violence,” the State Department said in statement.

Initial investigations of the attack found that the terrorist arrived on foot to a location on the road where security was not reinforced during Shabbat.

The terrorist then entered a car wash, where the pair's vehicle was parked after the two ran errands in Huwara earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew, and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.

This is the tenth terror attack in Huwara since the beginning of this year. Six of the terror attacks were shooting attacks, two were ramming attacks, and two were stabbing attacks.

Four Israelis have been murdered in Huwara in the past eight months, and eight others were injured - two seriously, three moderately, and three lightly.