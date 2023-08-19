Avi Elharar, a bus driver from Ashdod, met this Shabbat (Saturday) at an air conditioner repair garage in the Samaria city of Huwara with Shai Silas Nigreker (60) and his son Aviad Nir (28), also residents of Ashdod, minutes before they were murdered in a shooting attack.

"Suddenly I heard gunshots, I put on the gas and blasted out of there against the direction of traffic. I felt as if the terrorists were chasing me too," he recalled.

"We chatted, he told me he was going to wash [his car], I told him, 'Come on, I'll watch you from across the road, finish washing, I'll come in with my car as well,'" he told Ynet. "They entered the car wash and suddenly we hear gunshots, look up and see that it's an attack."

"I ran away to get home. I made a vow that my foot would never set foot in this place again."

Before arriving in Huwara, he spoke with a local garage owner. "He told me that it's calm there, there's no army, everything is quiet. I said if there's no mess I'll come."

Aviad Nir (28) and his father Shai Silas Nigreker (60), residents of Ashdod, were murdered in the shooting attack. They arrived in Huwara to repair the air conditioner in their car and buy car accessories, and then put it in for a wash at a nearby business, where the terrorist arrived.

"In their lives and in their deaths, they were not separated," said the mayor of Ashdod, Dr. Yehiel Lasry. "All of Ashdod will mourn tonight for the murder of the residents of the city, father and son, during the Shabbat, in the severe shooting attack in which their lives were taken in such a cruel and criminal manner."