The Rebbe of Rachmastrivka, known as the "Eldest of the Rebbes," Rabbi Chai Yitzhak Twersky, passed away last week and was laid to rest in a mass funeral that apparently disturbed the leaders of the town of Chestnut Ridge, which is located on the road between the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn and the cemetery Har Shalom in Monsey where the Rebbe was buried.

Alak Shah, the lawyer representing the town, sent a letter to the cemetery's management in which he wrote: "Our Office is Special Counsel to the Village of Chestnut Ridge, New York ("Chestnut Ridge"). We write to advise you of an unacceptable situation in Chestnut Ridge on August 16, 2023, which was the direct result of Har Shalom Cemetery's failures."

"We understand that Har Shalom Cemetery was established for the Grand Rabbi Twersky of Rachmestrivk, whose passing is mourned by thousands, and that his funeral was of a great magnitude due to his great influence throughout the greater community. Although Chestnut Ridge and its residents similarly mourn his passing, Har Shalom's failures in properly managing his funeral resulted in an unmitigated disaster in Chestnut Ridge.

"Har Shalom has known of the Grand Rabbi's great influence and following, and the large crowds and gatherings that his funeral would create. In this regard, Har Shalom timely and duly advised the Town of Ramapo ("Town") and its Police Department, as well as the Village of Airmont in which it is located, of the Grand Rabbi's influence and following, and the eventual great impact his passing and corresponding funeral would have on Har Shalom, Airmont, as well as the greater Town. This event was of such a magnitude that a grand plan, called 'Operation Hillside,' had been orchestrated by Har Shalom in anticipation of the crowds expected.

"However, despite the foregoing, Har Shalom never took appropriate action to properly advise, notify, or consult the Village of Chestnut Ridge or Chestnut Ridge residents. Chestnut Ridge officials, including the Mayor or its Village Board of Trustees, were never consulted or even so much as provided any advance notice of the significance of the funeral event for Grand Rabbi Twersky. All of this was despite the fact that Har Shalom at all times contemplated, and did in fact, close major streets in Chestnut Ridge!

"Due to the foregoing failures of Har Shalom, hundreds of Chestnut Ridge residents were unable to return to their own homes or make their appointments for hours because major thoroughfares and arteries in Chestnut Ridge were closed due to the Grand Rabbi's funeral on August 16, 2023. Moreover, the funeral was over by 9:00p.m. yet critical roads stayed closed until nearly midnight. As we are sure you can imagine, this had an outrageous and unacceptable impact on Chestnut Ridge residents and taxpayers who were not even paid the respect of appropriate notice so they could plan accordingly. This will never be tolerated again.

"Please be advised that the Village of Chestnut Ridge requires that Har Shalom provide advance notice to the Village for any and all future funerals that will require any road closures that may impact Chestnut Ridge residents. If there is any anticipated funeral or related procession or event such that Har Shalom orchestrates a plan ahead of time, the notice must be provided at least six months in advance and Chestnut Ridge officials consulted so proper traffic plan arrangements can be made to minimize adverse impact on Chestnut Ridge residents.

"Thank you for your anticipated attention and cooperation in the future."