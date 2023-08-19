A 36-year-old woman suffered severe injuries Saturday evening after a fire broke out in a residential building on Jerusalem's Abba Eban Street.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the woman to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, suffering burns on all parts of her body.

After multiple hours of firefighting, firefighters succeeded in gaining control of the flames.

Rami Monsongo, the firefighter leading the efforts, said, "We received a report regarding smoke and flames coming out of an apartment on the third floor of a building on Abba Eban Street. We were called to the scene, four teams of fire and rescue teams, and we arrived at the apartment within a very short time. They began searching to locate anyone who might be trapped in the burning apartment, extinguish the flames, and prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building."

"After about a minute, we located a woman of about 38 in the burning apartment. She was severely injured from widespread burns on all parts of her body and from smoke inhalation. We quickly evacuated her to MDA Jerusalem paramedics, who immediately began providing medical treatment to the woman. Later, she was evacuated to the hospital."