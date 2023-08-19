The Torat Lehima organization, which advocates for Jewish values in the IDF, commented on the murderous attack in the Samaria city of Huwara during Shabbat.

"Families are murdered without any difficulty by armed terrorists who roam freely because Defense Minister Gallant refuses to eliminate the nests of terrorism and stop the movement of the enemy in Judea and Samaria," the organization said.

"Jewish life has become a total wasteland - zero security, rising terrorism, insane indifference to Jewish blood on the part of the failed Defense Minister Gallant and senior officials in the security system who are busy with obsessive persecution of Jews and complete laxity in the face of the enemy."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu must fire Gallant, and appoint a defense minister who cares about Jewish lives and who will change by 180 degrees the distorted paradigm in the security system, which does not provide basic security for Jews in Judea and Samaria, who have become easy prey for damned terrorists, as never before."

A father and son, aged 60 and 28 from Ashdod, were murdered this Shabbat (Saturday) in a shooting attack in the Palestinian Authority Arab town of Huwara.

A preliminary investigation shows that while the two were washing their car at the car wash, one terrorist armed with a gun entered the business, identified them as Jews and shot them at least five bullets from point blank range. He then fled the scene on foot.

The owner of the car wash was arrested by the IDF. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situation assessment with Chief of Staff Halevi and with the deputy head of the Shin Bet and the head of the operations division in the IDF, Major General Oded Basiuk. The Minister of Defense instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to increase the effort to secure the roads and settlements in Judea and Samaria.

The number of victims of terrorist attacks stands at 33 as of the beginning of 2023 - the same number of victims as in all of 2022.