MK Hili Tropper (National Unity) told Meet the Press that fellow party member MK Matan Kahana's plan for a unity government is unfeasible, saying that "numerically it is not possible and there is a serious trust problem."

"Matan shares his grievances. We all think that it would have been better for Israel to have a unity government rather than an extremist government. I also think that the right thing for Israel was to free itself from the captivity of the extremists."

"Numerically, it's not possible. I don't see it in terms of the political situation - there is a serious problem of trust. Netanyahu was not honest enough with us and dismantled this government, and even today he is a prisoner in the hands of the extremists. The reality of our lives is that of a country in disintegration. The extremists are within the Likud. Those who are leading the most severe attacks on the Chief of Staff, on the head of the Shin Bet and on the commanding general are people from Likud. These are the same people who say 'the people's army' and scold those who stop reporting for duty. The same people are endlessly busy exempting an entire demographic from any service of any kind. There is a limit to how much cynicism we will allow."

"The Prime Minister signs an agreement that exempts an entire demographic from service and compares its conditions to those people who are now in Shechem. This is a terrible disgrace. Benny Gantz's outline is very realistic - he says that everyone participates in giving, whether in the army, in civil or social service. It is true that those who risk their lives in the Golani will receive more than those who spend a year or two in their community - but they will all be part of the work for Israeli society."