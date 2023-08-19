ערוץ 7Defense/SecurityWatch: Evacuating Huwara shooting victimsWatch: Evacuating Huwara shooting victimsNew video clip shows IDF forces, Magen David Adom, evacuating the two victims of the Huwara shooting attack.Israel National News Aug 19, 2023, 8:41 PM (GMT+3)shooting attackHuwaraRelated articles:Father and son killed in shooting attack in Samaria'Our children won't return, but there is deterrence and revenge'IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Israeli brothersIsrael Dog Unit helps Samaria fight terrorFound a mistake? Contact us