A man in his 60s and his son, in his 30s, were killed Saturday in a shooting attack in Huwara.

It is suspected that the terrorist arrived at the scene on foot and thereafter escaped by vehicle.

The suspects escaped the scene, and the IDF has placed barriers on the roads, while security forces have begun to chase after the terrorist.

It is believed that the father and son stopped at a car repair shop in Huwara, and shots were then fired at them.

According to a military source, the gunfire was very precise. "This was an execution," a military source said. "It was gunfire from a very short distance. This was not a random act."

The current estimation is that the terrorist escaped to Shechem (Nablus).

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Tomer Gusman shared: "Upon our arrival, we found the two injured individuals, a 60-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, inside the car wash. Both were unconscious and had sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. Together with the army's medical team, we provided immediate medical treatment on the scene and initiated advanced resuscitation procedures."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I send condolences to the family of the two murdered victims, a father and son, whose lives were cut short in such a cruel and criminal fashion over Shabbat. Security forces are working with great vigor in order to capture the murderer and bring him to justice, exactly as we have done with all of the murderers until now."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded, "This was a sad Shabbat, which ended with great pain, after two people, a father and son, were murdered in a serious terror attack in Huwara. I am sure that the IDF and security forces will lay hands on the despicable murderer. We must not let terror defeat us."

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (Likud) has completed an operational situation assessment together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, the head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, Deputy Director of the ISA, and the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate. Minister Gallant instructed the IDF and ISA to amplify efforts to secure communities and routes in Judea and Samaria, and to take all the measures required to thwart the terrorist responsible for the attack conducted Saturday.

An IDF statement read, "A short while ago, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, arrived at the scene of the attack in Huwara with the commanding officer of the division and the commanding officer of the Samaria Brigade, and an initial examination into the attack was held."

"In addition, the commanders conducted a situational assessment, in which the Chief of the General Staff was presented with the deployment of soldiers, blockades in the area and the intelligence efforts being taken in order to capture the terrorist.

"The Chief of the General Staff said that this was a serious attack and its circumstances will be investigated.

"The IDF and security forces are currently working in the field to pursue the terrorist, protect the routes and prevent terrorism."