The official Hamas newspaper Palestine published an article about the military production achievements in Jenin of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, and among them a Shawaz 1 slingshot-launched explosive device and an Al-Qassam rocket, which were used in combat against the IDF and launched towards Israeli towns.

The article highlights slingshot charges capable of penetrating IDF armored vehicles. In recent months their production has begun in northern Samaria by the military arms of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The newspaper notes that Hamas produced this explosive device in Gaza as early as 2000 and since then it has been diligent in its development and today the seventh and most advanced version of this device is in use.

The first version of this explosive device that is being used in the north of Samaria contains 40 kg of explosive material and has an enhanced armor penetration capability that can cause the destruction of IDF armored personnel carriers and cause many casualties.

In the IDF operation in Jenin in June, the Palestinian terrorist operatives managed to severely damage several armored vehicles by using slingshot charges.

Yusuf al-Sharqawi, an expert on military affairs, said in an interview to the newspaper that the continued development of explosive charges requires freedom of action for the activists of the Palestinian organizations, which will be achieved if security coordination is stopped and the restriction of their activities by the Palestinian security forces.

Commentator Yassin Eiz al-Din said that Hamas is focusing in the Jenin area on the development of explosive charges and rockets as effective means of escalating the armed conflict with Israel while taking advantage of the weakness of the security control of the Palestinian Authority and Israel in the Jenin area.