Most registered voters in the US believe that former President Donald Trump did "something illegal" in the closing days of the 2020 Presidential race.

A new poll by the "Fox" network shows that 53 percent of respondents claim that: "Trump did something illegal related to attempts to change the results of the 2020 election." Another 20 percent believe that "Trump did something wrong, but not something illegal," while 24 percent are sure that "the former president did nothing improper or illegal."

The survey was also conducted after the announcement of a fourth indictment filed against Trump, this time for his attempt to cancel the election results in Georgia.

The survey participants were also asked whether they believe that the Ministry of Justice's attitude towards Trump stems from political motives. 51 percent answered "yes", a decrease of 4 percentage points compared to June when 55 percent claimed that the Justice Department was politically biased against Trump.

At the same time, there was an increase in the percentage of respondents who said "the Ministry of Justice does not act for political reasons against Trump."

In a separate survey conducted by Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, 54 percent claimed that, "Trump should indeed be prosecuted" for his actions to change the election results in 2020, while only 42 percent said there was "no reason to prosecute Trump."

At the same time, 64 percent said that "the charges against the former president are very serious," while 32 percent claimed that "the charges are not particularly serious."