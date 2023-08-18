To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Parashat Shoftim

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Tsvi Levy

In Parashat Shoftim, the Torah mentions the prohibition of taking one’s fellow’s land within the Land of Israel.

Question

Why does this prohibition only apply in the Land of Israel?



Answer

In Eretz Yisrael, property rights are eternal, being passed from father to son throughout the generations, while outside the Land, the rights are temporary.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Tsvi Levy

The posuk in Isaiah says first redemption and then teshuva.The gemara explains first teshuva and then redemption.



Question

Is there a contradiction?



Answer

1. The righteous hasten the redemption through the great merit of their actions. The wicked also hasten the redemption, since many Jews abandoned the Torah, God will bring the redemption, and they will repent.

2. Mashiach will be in a generation that is entirely worthy or entirely wicked. Our generation is both entirely worthy and wicked. The wicked outwardly reject the Torah, but innerly desire to rectify the world.

