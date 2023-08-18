This is Suri. Suri is 16. She’s the second to oldest of 10 kids.

Suri has blood cancer. She tried treatments for six months, but nothing has been successful. Her doctors have urged her to go to Houston, Texas for a treatment that gives her a chance at life.

Treatment and flights are estimated at $250k.

Her parents have no money. The cost is exorbitant. But how can we put a price tag on the life of a precious Jewish girl?

We are calling on the public to be the heroes Suri desperately needs. Please donate whatever you can to help her family weather the storm of expenses in time for Sari to have a chance.

In this merit, you and your loved ones should be blessed and protected from any harm. Click here for more information>>>