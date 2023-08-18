160 drug plantations containing approximately 126,350 cannabis plants were destroyed in a three-day sting operation by Border Police from the Internal Security Brigade in the Negev.

Another nine greenhouses containing approximately 11,200 seedlings were destroyed in the western Negev and a total of 169 drug greenhouses containing approximately 137,550 cannabis seedlings were destroyed overall.

The operation in the no-go areas in the Negev, which lasted for about three days and ended last night, was led by soldiers of the Southern Wing of the Internal Security Brigade along with IDF reserve personnel and Green Patrol inspectors.

In the days before the operation, the forces carried out aerial surveys of the no-go areas, as part of which the greenhouses were located and an operational action plan was constructed to destroy them.

A large amount of irrigation, fertilization, and water equipment suspected of having been stolen from farmers in the area was also found in the greenhouses. All the greenhouses were destroyed and findings were sampled for investigation.

During the operation, soldiers even located a suspect with an SUV and a metal detector who apparently entered the no-go areas with the aim of stealing antiquities. The suspect was transferred to the Antiquities Authority for further investigation.

"The criminals who could have pocketed large sums of money to continue financing their criminal activity took a severe hit. The Border Police and the Southern District are working to financially harm the criminals and their activities in order to strengthen the security for local residents," said members of the Border Police.