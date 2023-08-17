The first Muslim German chancellor is the prophecy for “Germany in thirty years”.This is the plot of “Die Kandidatin”, the novel by Constantin Schreiber, winner of the Grimme Prize and Tagesschau correspondent . Sabah Hussein and his electoral success with the Greens are the result of the great demographic changes he now calls "diversity". Sabah comes from Neukölln, the immigrant district in Berlin. Within the left, Sabah prevails by launching the struggle for the veil in the name of feminism and the fact that the Social Democrats are a party "now made up only of old men".

Meanwhile, Germany has "changed". At least a quarter of the employees in government agencies and companies must by law be Muslim. The Ernst Abbe School in Berlin is now named after Erdogan. The bust of Nefertiti returned to Egypt, which it promptly resold to China, while the Berlin Museum became the "Museum of Antiracism". There are magistrates who wear hijabs.

Schreiber has written only one novel.

That in Berlin the name Mohammed is the most popular for newborns is not novel, but the new data released by Berliner Zeitung and Zeit shows that also in other cities, such as Bremen, Mohammed is first. Bild informs us that “Mohammed also entered the top ten in Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland”. Welt writes that “even in Dortmund, in first place is Mohammed, as in Duisburg and Essen…”. And even in a city like Gelsenkirchen, Mohammed is first.

“By 2040, one third of Germany's population will have been born abroad,” writes political scientist Ivan Krastev in Le Grand Continent. In German cities, in less than twenty years, 70 percent of the population will be made up of foreigners.

In a lecture at the University of Tübingen, Michael Blume estimated (before the great migration waves of 2015) that "by 2030 Muslims in large and medium-sized cities will make up one third of the inhabitants". Blume draws this picture less than ten years from now: “The number of Muslims will continue to grow, mainly due to births in Germany, and will constitute ten percent of the total population in 2030 and a third in some West German cities.”

Either Blume is either an alarmist or he is right. And if he's right, shouldn't we do well to take him seriously?

In primary schools in North Rhine-Westphalia - the most populous German state - students with migrant backgrounds are already the majority in a third of them. Frankfurt is the first German city where Germans have become a minority.

“Migranten: Sie werden die Mächtigen sein”. Migrants: they will be the powerful. This is a title of the main article in the best-selling and most respected German weekly Die Zeit.

"There was a time when Germany belonged to the Germans." Yes, they wrote that. “Its population is now experiencing what is the largest demographic transformation in postwar history: from a long-established majority society that has to integrate a few newcomers to a hyperdiverse society in which Germans with no migration history are slowly but inexorably becoming a numerical minority among many. The demographic change becomes clearer if we look at the new generation: 40 per cent of children under ten have a migration background".

The individualist cultures in history are replaced by the collectivist ones coming from the basins of immigration.

“Western culture is destroying itself”, write Meinhard Miegel and Stefanie Wahl in “Das ende des individualismus”. Germans work hard and immerse themselves in private life: hobbies, holidays and sports. But they no longer have children. This is why they have rushed into admitting millions of migrants. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoes them, stating that “Western hegemony is over. It lasted for centuries, but it's over."

The "Great Enrichment" is proceeding smoothly and woe to those who dare criticize it. They say you are "racist" and "Islamophobic" because you don't find it normal to live in a country where there is a sharia court on the corner, the mosque has a taller minaret than the old church you frequented as a child and which has become a commercial center, your Jewish friends have gone to Israel and there are more beards and chadors than in Damascus.

"The term 'Christian West' is intellectual rubbish," the great Munich newspaper.Süddeutsche Zeitung reassures us.

In 2011 Benedict XVI chose Erfurt - the city of Luther and the "Rome of Thuringia" - to denounce a frightening decline of Christianity. "God's absence in our society becomes heavier, the story of his revelation, of which Scripture speaks to us, seems to be placed in a past that is increasingly distant," said Ratzinger.

A new mosque under construction in Erfurt has just been adorned with a minaret.

After learning the news that the German Evangelical Church lost 745,000 members who left the church or died in just one year, the highest figure ever recorded. Welt editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt commented: "The fact that church congresses cannot be distinguished from Green congresses is having an effect."

“God is queer,” said the bishops of the German Evangelical Church.

But also "the Catholic Church is dying a painful death in the public eye," Thomas Schüller, a canon lawyer, explained, commenting on the record of faithful who have left the Church in one year. Half a million Germans.

The Evangelical Church has 20 million faithful. At a loss rate of 745,000 faithful a year, it will no longer exist in 25 years.

A few weeks ago the news announced that by 2060, churches in Germany will have to sell up to 40,000 properties, a third of all churches.

The strongest comment comes from religion expert Peter Hahne: “Maybe this is the only chance to change course before the last person has to turn out the light. The yawning empty church services of political preachers and the sell-off of church buildings are already a reflection. However, a change of course is likely to be difficult with the current (managerial) staff and leftist pioneers. They will continue to celebrate as the vanguard of [progressive] benefactors. Even the band of the Titanic played until the end”.

In Hamburg, two thirds of the churches are to be closed in the next few years. And in Hamburg, the second largest German city, there are already 50 mosques.

Die Welt (“more mosques than churches”) reveals that the mosques have already surpassed the 40 Catholic churches in Hamburg.

More Muslims than Christians in Berlin, where Catholics are just 9 percent, against 10 percent Muslims. In the German capital, Islam has already overtaken Catholicism.

In a best-selling book “Finis Germany”, published posthumously in 2017, German historian Rolf Peter Sieferle predicted the "disappearance" of Germans as a nation, people, identity and culture. Sieferle portrayed a Germany at the end of its history and culture, the utopian-childish twilight of a de-Christianized cosmopolitan community, the prelude to the end of the European one.

Were Sieferle's words just a reactionary fantasy?

In a study commissioned by the bishops, researchers at the University of Freiburg revealed that Christian denominations will halve within a generation. And within a generation, according to the Pew Forum, under a high-immigration scenario the Muslim population in Germany will reach 20 percent of the total, or 17 million. It will be equality between Christians and Muslims.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was the first chancellor in history who refused to swear on the traditional "so wahr mir Gott helfe" (so help me God). If the trend continues, the next chancellor will swear on another formula: “So wahr mir Allah helfe”.