A 39-year-old Bnei Brak resident was apprehended over a month and a half ago with 59 rare turtles in his suitcase at the international airport in Madagascar. Since his arrest, he has been transferred between four different detention facilities due to the challenging conditions. In a conversation with his legal representative, he exclaimed, "This isn't normal. They took away my clothes, and I had nothing to eat. Please save me." His trial is set to commence within a week, and if found guilty, he could potentially face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Ever since the Israeli citizen, referred to as R., was detained in Madagascar for smuggling the 59 rare turtles about a month and a half ago, he has been moved between detention centers on four occasions, enduring increasingly difficult circumstances. During a recent phone call with his attorney, Mordechai Tzivin, R. expressed, "Please help me. This isn't normal, what's happening here? I'm constantly in a corner, they took my clothes, and I have nothing to eat. I can't endure this."

R. continued to describe the hardships he experiences in detention: "I sleep here with 150 people in one room, with each person having only 30 centimeters of space to sleep. Everyone here can easily harm me. Last week, someone attempted to physically assault me. I just wanted to say something to him, and he responded by attacking me. At night, I keep thinking, 'When will morning come?'" According to him, "I gave the prison guard my food so that he would bring me my tefillin (prayer phylacteries). I left them with him for a few minutes, and then another guard came to me and demanded money. When I refused, he punched me in the eye and took my tefillin."

Attorney Mordechai Tzivin

Smuggling rare turtles is considered a highly severe offense in Madagascar, and the prosecution is seeking a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $100,000 for R. His trial is scheduled to commence in the coming days. In the meantime, he has been held in detention for 48 days, facing these harsh conditions alongside highly dangerous inmates who pose a constant threat to his safety.

In order to fund his legal defense and associated expenses, efforts are being made to raise around half a million dollars for R. through a crowdfunding campaign. The campaign includes voice recordings of R. describing his difficult situation in prison. Prominent rabbis, legal experts, and public figures from various communities and sectors are included in the list of campaign supporters endorsing donations for R.

The turtles were discovered in R.'s suitcase by local customs officials. Upon inspection, the customs officers identified something suspicious, and upon opening the suitcase, they found 59 turtles, much to their astonishment. Each turtle is estimated to be worth between 9,000 to 30,000 shekels. R., aged 39, claimed that he works as a plumber by profession and believed that it was permissible to transport the turtles from Madagascar to Thailand, where they were intended to be flown. According to Malagasy customs authorities, the turtles were wrapped in fabric, but R. neglected to provide them with food and water.

Attorney Mordechai Tzivin, who represents R., stated: "Our client is an ordinary citizen with no prior criminal record. He was unaware that it was prohibited to take turtles out of Madagascar, and he didn't attempt to conceal them. It can be assumed that, as an outsider, he wasn't aware that he was committing an offense." Tzivin added, "His current situation in prison, which is considered one of the worst in the world, is extremely difficult both physically and mentally. I expect that the Madagascar authorities will soon reach the conclusion that our client is innocent, thus putting an end to the threat he's currently facing." A massive fundraising effort has been initiated by R.'s family in order to assist him and alleviate his predicament as much as possible.

