The son of IDF Colonel Dror Weinberg was arrested on the Temple Mount this morning (Thursday) after the youth allegedly recited the Shema prayer on the holy site.

Weinberg, the former commander of the Hebron Brigade, was the highest-ranking IDF officer to be killed during the Second Intifada in 2002. He was one of twelve people killed when Islamic terrorists attacked a group of Jews returning home from Shabbat prayers at the Cave of the Patriarchs.

The Beyadenu ('In Our Hands') organization stated that the arrest of Weinberg's son is part of a harshening of the police's treatment of Jews who visit the holiest site in Judaism.

Last night (Wednesday), another Jewish man was detained for many hours after police refused to allow him to slowly walk along the route Jewish visitors to the site usually take.

Beyadenu lamented that "precisely during a right-wing government, the Jewish visitors receive discriminatory treatment and the policy is going backward. We have been warning about this since the beginning of the month of Av, for long weeks when the police force the visitors onto shortened routes with no minimum stay, the Jews visit only in small groups and they are not even allowed to sing. We must put an end to this shameful discrimination!"

אזיקים על בנו של אל"מ דרור וינברג הי"ד גל סבן

While the Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism, Israeli police and the Jordanian Waqf prohibit Jews from engaging in any form of prayer at the site. The Al Aqsa Mosque, considered the third holiest site in Islam, sits at the southern end of the Temple Mount. Islamic media frequently depicts Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount as "extremist settlers" who "storm Al Aqsa" even when they do not approach the mosque at all and merely walk peacefully on the mount.