A 21-year-old IDF soldier from Petah Tikva was murdered Wednesday in Juljulia.

It should be noted that the soldier was not in uniform at the time of the murder. The police investigation revealed that the circumstances of the shooting are criminal and not related to the military service, and they are also investigating whether it is a case of mistaken identity.

The soldier was shot while sitting in his car. A 15-year-old boy who was with him was moderately injured and was taken to the Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Senior MDA medic Saleh Khatib said: "The two wounded were lying near the entrance of one of the houses. A young man about 20 years old was unconscious, suffering from many penetrative injuries in his body. We performed advanced resuscitation operations on him, which included stopping bleeding and giving medication."

"The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was conscious and also suffered from penetrative injuries. We gave him medical treatment that included dressings and stopping bleeding, we put him in an MDA intensive care vehicle and evacuated him to the hospital, where his condition is defined as moderate," the medic added.

At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was murdered and three others were seriously injured by shots fired at their vehicle on Route 65 near Gan Shmuel. The wounded were taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in serious condition with gunshot wounds. Police forces began investigating the circumstances of the incident.