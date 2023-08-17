MK Matan Kahana (National Unity) on Thursday published a proposal for a national unity government which he claimed would heal the rift in Israeli society.

Under the plan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will continue in his position for the next two years, leading a coalition comprised of the Likud, National Unity, and Yesh Atid, together with "anyone who agrees to accept the basic principles in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence."

Notably, the haredi and Religious Zionist parties would not be included in the coalition, unless they accept the demands of National Unity and Yesh Atid.

The proposal also includes a clause that in another two years, the Knesset will dissolve itself, Israel will hold new elections, and Netanyahu will retire from political life.

"Now read this again," Kahana wrote. "Do you really think that there is a better solution than this to the deep rift which the country finds itself in now? Such a government will be able to heal the deep internal divide between us, and provide a place for all parts of Israeli society."

"Such a government would reunite the army and handle the external threats which are increasing around us," he claimed. "Such a government will be able to put together a constitution, or at the very least legislate a group of Basic Laws which will better balance the division of power between the branches of the government."

"Such a government will bring peace with Saudi Arabia. Such a government will rehabilitate the economy and renew the world markets' faith in Israel. Such a government will bring the quiet which we all long for so deeply. A quiet that is not mud. A quiet of blessing. In the past year, I have merited to deepen my acquaintance with [National Unity chief MK] Benny Gantz. I have come to realize that as he has proven in the past, for him, Israel really is above all else."

Kahana added, "I believe that if such a scenario were even a tiny bit possible, he would seriously look into it. With great sadness, I admit that I have not found even one person who understands politics, who thinks that there is a way to make such a scenario happen today."

"If enough people wish it, who knows, maybe there will be a chance. I will continue to try and to pray that such a government will be formed."