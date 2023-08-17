Ofer Peretz, the father of Benayah, who was seriously injured in the attack at Tapuah Junction in Samaria about two years ago, wrote to the journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir that there has been an improvement in the condition of his son, who underwent special surgery in Thailand.

"Hello Sivan, this is Ofer Peretz, the father of Benayah Peretz. We are in Thailand, continuing the long rehabilitation of her son who was injured in the attack," he wrote.

"Tonight, the beginning of the Hebrew month of Elul, I took a video of my son walking almost alone. This is his most advanced stage of recovery, after the special surgery that should get him up from the wheelchair. Benayah stands on his feet, the physiotherapist behind him gives him a level of resistance, and Benayah pulls forward with his legs."

"Many people in Israel contributed to the expensive surgery that Benayah went through. At the beginning of the month of Elul, the month of correction and repentance, I want to thank them again and give them inspiration from the story of my son, for whom the predictions were grim and difficult. It is possible. You can get up. Preconceptions can be broken. I feel that Benayah is giving us all a lesson in faith, a lesson about how the mind gives strength to the body as well. I see it here every day in rehab. A good month and year to everyone."