Three IDF soldiers suffered heatstroke Thursday morning during formation training for a paratrooper patrol at a base in the south of Israel. The soldiers received medical treatment at the scene and were thereafter evacuated to a hospital by helicopter.

Three days ago, IDF soldier Corporal Hillel Nehemia Ofen, a 20-year-old from Carmei Tzur, died during a routine training exercise near Elad.

Ofen lost consciousness, apparently as a result of dehydration, and collapsed. He was declared dead following resuscitation efforts in the field. He was posthumously promoted to corporal.

Hillel's parents, Boaz and Hanital, gave a statement to the media after the incident from their home in Carmei Tzur, and also referred to the investigation of the tragic event. "We are not involved in the investigation," said the father.

"We hope that the goal of the people entrusted with the investigation will be to learn lessons. To correct what is necessary and not try to throw the blame on the people who are in the field and give their lives. A comprehensive correction is needed."