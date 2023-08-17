Terrorists opened fire on Thursday towards a position in the Shahak Industrial Park in Samaria.

No one was injured.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan responded: "The shooting joins the dozens of shooting incidents over the past year which occurred in the bloc of settlements in northern Samaria, and the attempts to launch rockets towards the towns."

"The situation in northern Samaria cannot continue this way.

"I demand that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and all of the government ministers renew the 'Home and Garden' operation (the July 2023 operation in Jenin - ed.) and eliminate the Palestinian Authority's terror infrastructure. We will not be sitting ducks in a firing range.

"We will not accept a situation in which a person leaves for work in the morning and does not know if he will return, since he is exposed to gunfire from terrorists due to the fact that we have become the Wild West."