Senior haredi officials were quoted Thursday as saying that there is internalization among haredi political leaders that, amid the public protests against the judicial reform, it will not be possible to approve a conscription law as stipulated in the coalition agreement.

According to a report on the haredi website Kikar Hashabbat, the haredi internalization took shape last week after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with senior members of the haredi parties and explained to them that the rift in Israeli society prevents the promotion of a law in the spirit that the haredim demand.

During the meeting, Minister Gallant cited the warnings of senior officials of the General Staff and the IDF Personnel Division who warn against the secular reluctance of parents who will refuse to send their sons and daughters to the army as long as the government enacts a conscription law in the spirit proposed currently.

"We listened to Galant, we didn't agree, but we understood that there was a problem. Gallant is not [Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor] Liberman, he does not act with hostility to the haredim," a haredi official was quoted as saying.

According to the indications, the haredi parties will advance a law based on the outline agreed upon in the coalition agreements in the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government.

Among the sections of the law, it will include recruitment targets and economic sanctions alongside targets for haredim entering the job market.