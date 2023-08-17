The Edythe Benjamin חיה בת שלמה beloved mother of Barbara Hanus Rosh Chodesh Elul Torah Essay

Rosh Chodesh Elul marks the beginning of an important month in the Jewish calendar, leading up to the Yamim Noraim. There are multiple additions to our daily tefillot now that the month of Elul has begun.

Sephardim will begin saying Selichot, the shofar will be blown each day and we will begin to recite Tehillim, perek 27 twice a day.

What makes this perek of Tehillim so fitting for the beginning of the season of teshuva?

Lysee Steinhas been teaching Tanakh at Katz Yeshiva High School, in Boca Raton, Florida since 2008. When not in the classroom, Lysee can be found meeting with senior girls as Director of Girls Israel guidance. She is also a faculty advisor for the Al Shlosha Devarim Chesed track, creating opportunities for chesed minded students. Lysee studied for a year and a half at MMY in Israel and then received her BA from Stern College. She recently completed the Matan Bellows Eshkolot Professional Development Fellowship. She lives in Boca Raton, Florida with her husband and three children and is actively involved with the Boca Raton Synagogue as a past Sisterhood president.