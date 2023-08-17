Channel 12 journalist Ori Isaac on Tuesday night wedded Noy Bar, spokesperson for Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, two months after the couple announced their engagement.

The two celebrated their wedding at the Ronit Farm, together with 500 guests.

Among those in attendance were Chikli, Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud), and Channel 12 staff, including Oded Ben-Ami, Amit Segal, and others.

Isaac's uncle, Beit Orot Yeshiva dean Rabbi Dani Isaac, also attended the event.

Ori Isaac is an alumnus of the Ayelet Hashahar hesder yeshiva in Eilat. Bar is a former spokesperson for the Im Tirtzu organization.