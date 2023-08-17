Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, will travel to Israel next week amid growing concerns inside the Biden administration about how the government's judicial overhaul is affecting the IDF, two Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Axios on Wednesday.

The Pentagon is concerned that the crisis facing the Israeli military could have negative implications for Israel's deterrence strategy and may encourage Iran or Hezbollah to conduct military provocations that could escalate the situation in the region, a US official told Axios several weeks ago.

The crisis, especially within the Israel Air Force, could have negative operational implications for US forces that closely cooperate with Israel in the region. It could also compel the US to send more troops to the region, the report noted.

During the visit, Milley is expected to meet with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior Israeli security officials, the Israeli officials said.

It is unclear whether Milley will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler and the IDF declined to comment.

The Israeli officials described Milley's trip as a farewell visit due to his planned retirement in October. He was supposed to visit Israel in June but canceled his trip at the last minute after the short-lived Wagner Group rebellion broke out in Russia.

Reservists in the IAF have announced they would refuse to report for duty as an act of protest against the government’s judicial reform.

Last week, IAF commander, General Tomer Bar, met with 60 pilots and officers and commented on the calls to refuse service due to opposition to the government’s proposed judicial reform.

"There is limited damage to the competence of the IDF, mainly in the Air Force but also in other formations in the army, in the headquarters and among the ground forces," said Bar.

General Bar stated that personal conversations are being held with officers and pilots who announced the termination or suspension of their service. He explained that the Air Force is still ready, "but less so."

Netanyahu expressed outrage after seeing headlines from the meeting. In a conference call with Gallant, Halevi and Bar, he reprimanded the defense leaders and demanded they walk back the quotes. They refused, saying it is their duty to give the facts to the public, according to a report on Channel 13 News.