MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) on Wednesday said he would support the operation of public transportation on Shabbat but set a condition for such a move.

"If the local authority itself operates public transportation in certain areas where it is possible, then there is no problem. Judaism comes with love - not by coercion," Vaturi told Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

Earlier on Wednesday, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced that he would boycott the inauguration ceremony of the Tel Aviv Light Rail as an act of protest against its non-operation on Shabbat.

"The launching of the Light Rail is a historic and important event, an event for which I've waited 23 years, it's really a great excitement. I won't miss it and will make it on Friday to ride with the first passengers. A vision that has become a reality," he noted.

Huldai added, "As someone who supports and promotes transportation on weekends, I've been saying for a long time - the light rail must operate and serve the public on weekends as well. This is appropriate in a liberal and democratic country."