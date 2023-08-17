Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, CNN reported.

The proposal would put Trump on trial a day before he competes in the Super Tuesday primary contests.

Willis also asked to schedule arraignments for the defendants for the week of September 5, according to a court filing, and said the proposed dates “do not conflict” with Trump’s other criminal cases.

If the proposed trial date is accepted, Trump will begin his trial in the Georgia case when the Republican presidential nominating process is well underway. Several states will already have held their nominating contests by that time, including the traditional early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Super Tuesday, when voters in more than a dozen states, including California and Texas, will go to the polls, takes place on March 5, 2024.

Wednesday’s filing indicates Willis is seeking to quickly initiate the process of sharing discovery with all 19 defendants and wants to keep her word to hold a trial within six months.

19 defendants, including Trump, who were charged on Monday might in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case. Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are among those indicted.

the heart of the case is Georgia’s RICO law, which Willis brought against all of the defendants, alleging they broke that state law and others as they attempted to reverse the election results.

Willis has given the defendants until August 25 at noon to voluntarily surrender.

The Fulton County grand jury indictment followed a two-year investigation ignited by a January 2021 phone call in which Trump was heard asking Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to help him “find 11,780 votes” needed to reverse his narrow loss to Joe Biden.