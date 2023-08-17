Michael Flynn, who served as former US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has come under fire after blaming the Jews for the deaths of all the children who died in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust.

Flynn made the comments during an event in Michigan on August 4, but video of the remarks has gone viral in the last few days.

In his remarks, Flynn recounted a trip of his to Auschwitz and said that mothers "willingly" gave their children over to the Nazis' trains to be shipped off to Auschwitz.

Flynn said that mothers would have essentially let their children be packed into the trains "like a sardine."

"Early on, they really didn't know, they thought they were being taken out of war zones to be taken care of, and then it didn't take long before the word got out because people started to escape," he claimed. "They started to realize, 'Hey, they're actually taking you there, and they're doing some really sick things.'"

Flynn said he asked "a very, very astute historian" who was walking with him about the rules for the guards "because there weren't any guards, but there were thousands of people... that just said 'Okay, here's my child,' and got on the train. Talk about being in the valley of the shadow of death."

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum in Poland responded to Flynn’s remarks in a lengthy statement posted to its Twitter account.

“The assertion that Jews could have easily resisted during deportations to extermination simply due to their numerical strength compared to the guards oversimplifies the dire circumstances they faced during the Holocaust. Acts of resistance did occur in various forms across German-occupied countries, and it is essential to recognize the complexities and challenges that hindered such efforts,” the museum said.

“It's vital to remember that the Germans methodically orchestrated a campaign of terror and manipulation, exploiting the vulnerabilities of the victims to maintain control. Many Jews who were deported were misled into believing they were going to work camps or being relocated. This deception aimed to suppress resistance and prevent panic. Upon arrival at the extermination camps, they were met with even more deception, like fake train stations and elaborate disguises hiding the true horrors. Calling their actions ‘willing’ ignores the psychological manipulation and fear they endured.”

The museum continued, “The skepticism surrounding the stories of death camps is understandable, considering the unprecedented nature of the Holocaust. We can't expect people at that time to fully grasp the extent of the horrors they faced, especially given the manipulative tactics of the Nazis. The emotional toll on the victims often led to feelings of hopelessness and the desire to end their suffering as quickly as possible.”

“Upon reaching Auschwitz, Jews were met with armed SS guards at platforms and later, within the confines of Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp itself, surrounded by electrified barbed-wire fences. The sheer number of SS guards made resistance nearly impossible. Additionally, the presence of German police and military units nearby was a threat to any uprising. However, the most insidious obstacle was the orchestrated deception. Those deported were tricked into thinking they were being resettled for a fresh start in the East, unaware of the impending extermination. Dismissing the difficulty of resistance ignores the pervasive climate of misinformation, fear, and the overwhelming force they were up against.”

“It's also important to remember that Jewish prisoners at Auschwitz organized the most significant uprising in the history of the camp (the Sonderkommando revolt on 7 October 1944) and took unique photographs, the only ones of the kind in the history of the camp, showing the burning of bodies on the pyres in Birkenau, and initiated the campaign of writing down accounts that were later buried in the ground.”

“Favorable conditions for Jewish resistance were almost non-existent due to the overwhelming force and brutality of the German occupation. The sheer power, combined with deception and fear, made effective resistance extremely challenging,” said the Auschwitz Museum.

“Despite these harsh circumstances, instances of resistance did emerge, although in different forms. Armed uprisings, escapes, smuggling, and acts of rescue reflect the determination to fight against impossible odds. The broader context of mutual support, rescue attempts, and moral dilemmas further highlights the complexity of their experiences.”

“Blaming the victims for not resisting more distorts history as it ignores the bigger picture and contexts of the complex and challenging situation they were in and the oppression they faced. Rejecting these kinds of narration is vital because it unfairly shifts the blame from the perpetrators to the people who suffered,” the museum clarified.

“The idea that Jews should be held responsible for their own genocide is not only wrong and hurtful. It doesn't consider how much power the Germans had over them. It demonstrates a fundamental flaw and incurs offensiveness, as it conspicuously disregards the substantial power differentials that existed within the framework of the Nazi regime.”

“When discussing the Holocaust, sensitivity, accuracy, and a deep understanding of the Jews'' challenges are crucial. Oversimplifying their struggles risks perpetuating harmful narratives and diminishes the complex historical reality they lived through,” the statement concluded.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to misleading the FBI about his contact with Russia. Trump asked for Flynn’s resignation ten months earlier, after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador to the US.

In November of 2020, Trump announced he had pardoned Flynn.

Trump said in May he would bring back Flynn if he wins another four years in the White House in 2024.