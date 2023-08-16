The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote a letter to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion asking him to publicly condemn anti-Christian attacks by Jewish extremists in the city.

The CEO of the ADL's Israel branch, Carole Nuriel, wrote: "I turn to you in this letter to share with you the league's worry regarding the continuous attacks against Christians in Jerusalem at the hands of a small group of Jews and to ask you to make your voice heard about these actions."

According to her: "As a Jewish leader, it is important that you condemn this anti-Christian phenomenon, just as we expect other leaders to condemn antisemitism wherever it may be."

She added, "In meetings I held in recent weeks with senior Christian community leaders from various denominations, I heard reports that attacks against community members have become a nearly daily matter.

We all strive for Jerusalem to become an open city and a symbol of coexistence for members of all religions. I call on you, as Mayor of Jerusalem, to make your voice heard publicly against these attacks and to make clear that there is no room in the holy city for anti-Christian hate," she concluded.