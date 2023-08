Rabbi Chai Yitzchok Twerski OBM, known as the Rachmistrivka Rebbe or the leader of the Rachmistrivka hassidic sect, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Rabbi Twersky was born in Jerusalem 1931. He married the daughter of the previous Skvere Rebbe Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Twersky OBM, who lived in America. 1982, He succeded his father as the Rebbe in Boro Park, Brooklyn, after he passed away. his older Brother became Rebbe in Jerusalem.