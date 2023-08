Former IDF intelligence chief Lt.-Gen. Amos Malka claimed this evening (Wednesday) that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a threat to Israel's national security.

"I think that today Netanyahu is a danger to the security of the country," Amos stated during an interview with Channel 12 News.

MK Almog Cohen, (Otzma Yehudit) who was present in the studio, responded angrily to him: "Amos, you have lost your way. You're burning the country. Shame on you."