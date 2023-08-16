הפשיטה להחרמת נשק לא חוקי דוברות המשטרה

Under the order of Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Investigations and Intelligence Branch Chief Deputy Commissioner Yigal Ben-Shalom, thousands of Police and Border Police officers set out on Wednesday morning on a special operation to seize illegal weapons and arms at over 150 sites targets that were set by the police districts and the Investigations and Intelligence Branch.

As well as confiscating the arms, the officers also seized narcotics, stolen property, cash, and vehicles.

During the operation, the officers seized 14 handguns, two Carlo rifles, two airsoft guns, three M16 assault rifles, an explosive device, various ammunition, magazines, stolen military equipment, drugs, vehicles, and various technological devices.

During the day, 154 searches were performed, 74 suspects were arrested, and 43 suspects were detained. All police districts, the Lahav 433 investigations unit, the Traffic Police, and the Border Police participated in the operation.

The Commissioner praised all the forces who operated in the field to locate and seize the illegal arms and to carry out arrests.