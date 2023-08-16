The Jordanian military on Wednesday shot down a drone loaded with TNT explosives en route from Syria, Jordanian state news outlet Petra reported.



An official military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces was quoted stating: "The Border Guard forces, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department and the military security services, detected an unmanned drone attempting to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory."

The source added that the Royal Engineering Corps dealt with the drone, which fell in Jordanian territory.

He stressed that the Jordan Armed Forces will continue to strike with an iron fist at any threat on the borders and any endeavors intended to undermine and destabilize the security of the Kingdom and terrorize its citizens.

The border between Syria and Jordan has become a hotbed for smuggling attempts, with smugglers mostly attempting to smuggle drugs through various means, including drones. On Sunday, Petra reported that the Jordanian military downed a drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighboring Syria. Several other similar attempts were reported in recent months as well.