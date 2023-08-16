A survey conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics among people aged 20 and over shows that a quarter of the public, 25%, estimates that the media portrays the situation in the country as it is in reality.

Half, 50%, believe that the media portray the situation in the country worse, and 13% believe that they portray the situation better than in reality.​

The data also shows that for about 47% of the population, television is the main source of information on news topics, and 42% consume news mainly from Israeli websites on the Internet.

As age increases, the consumption of news, mainly from television, is higher: 33% of those aged 20-44, 54% of those aged 45-64 and 74% of those aged 65 and over.

44% believe that the news information on the Internet cannot replace the news broadcasts in the traditional means of communication. 35% believe that the traditional means of communication provide reliable information.

The data also shows that the credibility of television (44%), radio (48%), and newspapers (44%) is perceived as much higher than the credibility of social networks (28%).

The majority of the population (66%) believes that the funding given to media channels by the government should not involve influencing content.