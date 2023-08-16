Hundreds of families enjoyed a pioneering experiential pastime when Samaria farms opened their doors to the general public for the first time.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of activities, including an agricultural tour at the Shaked Farm, which included wine tasting at the Nachala Winery, a basket-weaving workshop at Avi'a Farm, a yogurt-making workshop, milking goats and bouncing castles at the agricultural visitor center at Yedid Farm, a guided archaeological tour of the Deir Dekla archaeological site, a craft workshop for children, a cultural fair for families at the Avichai Farm, and bouncing castles, a petting area, and an arts and crafts station at the El Nava Coffee Farm. There was also jewelry making at the Tel Hemed Farm.

The head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, said that, "Samaria offers a unique and extraordinary experience. The beautiful agricultural farms are the spearhead of the pioneering settlement, offering enjoyment of nature and values. We are happy that hundreds of families have chosen to get to know, enjoy and support the pioneers of the settlement."

The Samaria tourism department and the Samaria Regional Council hold a variety of events throughout the summer. This week there will be a Friday tourism event with artists in northern Samaria, and in the last week of the summer, a performance by singers Eden Hason and Evyatar Banai in Baran.