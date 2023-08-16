The Government of Japan on Tuesday extended an emergency grant aid of $1 million to the Jenin refugee camp, reported the Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency.

The aid follows the Israeli counterterrorism operation in Jenin last month.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “Through this grant aid, Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in areas such as sanitation, health and response to unexploded ordnance through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).”

“The Government of Japan will continue its efforts towards confidence-building between the parties concerned to achieve a two-state solution regarding the Middle East Peace Process, while urging all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence and provocative behavior,” the Japanese statement added.

The United Arab Emirates previously pledged to give $15 million to help rebuild the Jenin refugee camp following the Israeli counterterrorism operation.

The money will also be granted to UNRWA to rebuild damaged homes and businesses and for the agency's services.

UNRWA said some of its own facilities, including the windows and walls of a health center and the road leading up its school, sustained damage in the Israeli operation.

UNRWA has long complained of financial distress. Last November, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini warned that UNRWA is in a "danger zone" that could result in it no longer being able to fulfil its mandate.

At a donor conference in June, UNRWA fundraising fell short of the $300 million it said was necessary to continue assisting Palestinians, with countries pledging just $107 million. The shortfall came even after the United Nations chief said UNRWA "is on the verge of financial collapse."

UNRWA relies on donations from countries around the world. The US, which has long been one of the main supporters of UNRWA, cut a full $300 million in funding to the agency in 2018, when Donald Trump was President.

The Biden administration has announced it intends to resume aid to UNRWA as well as other aid to the Palestinian Authority which was suspended by the Trump administration.