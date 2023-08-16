National Unity Party chairman MK Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening rejected, in an interview with Channel 12 News, the proposal of Justice Minister Yariv Levin that a meeting be held between the two to discuss compromises on the government’s proposed judicial reform.

"Levin's appeal is a spin. In the meantime, they are attacking the military officers and are trying to destroy the system that protects them," Gantz claimed.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin responded and said, "Dear MK Benny Gantz, there are no more excuses and no more room for preconditions. If you really want to come to an understanding - heed my call and come talk. One-on-one. directly and without intermediaries. Until we reach an agreement."

Earlier this week, Levin called on the parties in the opposition to begin talks on the reform, and his office even tried to coordinate a meeting with Gantz, but the gesture was rejected.

Levin accused that "Gantz is ready to meet Mahmoud Abbas at his home, but for months has not agreed to meet me."

A statement issued on Gantz’s behalf said at the time, "In recent months, no request from Yariv Levin for a meeting has been received. Gantz, who was the first to call for talks and led the conversations at the President's Residence, has met and will continue to meet with anyone who is willing to promote changes that will preserve democracy and express broad consensus in Israeli society. Unfortunately, Levin continues to drag the State of Israel into social, economic and security chaos using false excuses."