MK Ahmed Tibi on Tuesday claimed discrimination on the part of Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir due to the fact that visits by Jewish MKs of prisoners and detainees in prisons are permitted, while Arab MKs are not permitted to conduct such visits.

Tibi charged that "this is unfair treatment" and demanded that he be allowed to meet with the detainees from the Burqa incident and with terrorist Walid Daka, one of the terrorists who murdered Israeli soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

Tibi threatened to petition the Supreme Court against Minister Ben Gvir.

"It is unthinkable that despite the procedure formulated between the Knesset and the Ministry of National Security and the Israel Prison Service, you do not allow a visit by a representative of the Hadash-Ta'al faction, while infringing on his rights as a member of the Knesset and discriminating against him," Tibi claimed in a letter he sent to Minister Ben Gvir through an attorney.

"If I don't get a positive answer within 7 days, I will have to go to the Supreme Court," he concluded.

Tibi is known for his controversial actions and statements against Israel, despite being an elected member of its parliament.

In the past, he has praised the Palestinian Authority’s “martyrs” at a ceremony held on the occasion of "Palestinian Martyrs Day” and sponsored by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Tibi was also warned by the Knesset's Ethics Committee not to get into confrontations with police officers while exploiting his immunity as a member of the Knesset.

Last week, Ben Gvir turned to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara with the request that she remove Tibi's parliamentary immunity and order an investigation against him on suspicion of incitement to terror and rebellion.

Ben Gvir said that Tibi's immunity must be removed following a video in which he is seen praising the terrorists in Jenin and calling to fight the State of Israel and its sovereignty.

"It is unthinkable that an MK, an elected official in Israel, is choosing to excite those youths to fight the sovereignty and existence of the State of Israel," Ben Gvir wrote in a letter to the Attorney-General.