Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a video statement in which he slammed President Joe Biden and what he called “the Biden Crime Family's” alleged corruption.

“It is now 100% proven that the Biden Crime Family received more than $20 million from foreign countries while Crooked Joe was Vice President. And probably a lot more than that. That's just the money they found. Not one of Joe Biden's defenders has even attempted to explain what Joe and his family did, including his children and his grandchildren. What were they doing getting all of this money?” Trump charged in the video.

“I believe we have a compromised president. He was bribed, and now he's being blackmailed. He's a Manchurian Candidate. That's why Crooked Joe is letting other countries walk all over the United States. He's afraid to bring it up. He doesn't want to talk about it. He's petrified of China because they know exactly how much money has been given to him and they know exactly where it is,” he added.

“China has paid him a fortune. Just think of what China has gotten for all that money. Biden shut down my administration's initiative targeting Chinese spies in the United States. He shut it down cold. He let China off the hook for COVID. He shut down the investigation into the origins of the China virus. He did nothing as China began setting up bases in Cuba, taking over South America, and threatening Taiwan,” continued Trump.

“They even took over the Panama Canal. We spent a fortune building it. Jimmy Carter's administration sold it for $1. We lost 36,000 people building the Panama Canal, the mosquitoes got them, malaria, the mosquitoes got them. And now China controls it. Russia and China are even doing military exercises near the Aleutian Islands, right off the coast of Alaska. And Biden sits back on his hands he does nothing,” he stated.

“This never would have happened, if I was president. If they even thought about it, I would have shut it down instantly. There's no way they would have done any of this kind of thing, including Russia invading Ukraine would have never happened. And China wouldn't even be thinking about Taiwan right now. Crooked Joe's corruption is a glaring threat to national security. Between the millions and millions of dollars, he's gotten from China and the millions of dollars from Ukraine.”

“Joe Biden's greed and criminality is going to get us into World War 3, we're going to be in World War 3 with this guy. Grossly incompetent man. Now, the corrupt Biden DOJ is continuing the cover-up with the appointment of a special counsel to block further investigation. It's the very same US attorney who cut Hunter Biden the scandalous plea deal,” Trump stated.

“That was such a scam, it didn't survive the barest scrutiny in court. It was done under what's called ‘blue slip.’ It wasn't picked in that position by President Trump. It was picked by the Democrat senators in the state. It's called a blue slip, you'll check it out. But they picked them, I didn't pick them.”

“This is corruption like our country has never seen before. That is why as soon as I am reelected, I will appoint a real special counsel or maybe you'll call it a special prosecutor, whatever you want to call it you can, to look at all of these bribes, kickbacks, and other crimes as well as the shameless attempt at a cover-up. Justice will be done. The Biden Crime Family will be looked at. We have to get there first. We have to win the election,” he vowed.

In conclusion he said, “They're trying to step in my way at every path because the one person they don't want to run is Donald Trump. But when we get there, the Biden Crime Family will pay a price like other people are being forced to pay. And that price will be very, very substantial. It'll be fair, but you know what, if they're guilty, they're going to be guilty. What they are doing to justice in this country has never even been thought of before.”