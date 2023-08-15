The World Jewish Congress condemned in the "strongest possible terms" the vandalization last night (Monday) of the premises of the Foundation for Memorial Sites in Lower Saxony (Stiftung niedersächsische Gedenkstätten) in Celle, Germany.

“We are appalled at the violent attack in Celle on the premises of the Foundation for Memorial Sites in Lower Saxony,” said Menachem Rosensaft, associate executive vice president and general counsel of the World Jewish Congress, who also serves as chairman of the Advisory Council of the Foundation.

“This attack is especially concerning as it is the latest in a spate of such vandalizations of German memorial centers and institutions devoted to Holocaust remembrance. We must not lose sight of the fact that institutions such as the Foundation are powerful and effective guardrails against resurgent antisemitism, neo-Nazism and far-right white supremacism, and that attacks on them are attacks on our society’s most fundamental principles. We express our appreciation to the local police for their prompt response to this despicable occurrence and call on them to strengthen their protection of both the Foundation and the Memorial Site of Bergen-Belsen.”