Nine protest organizations, including the 'Kaplan Force' and 'Mothers on the Front' groups, are joining together to hold a 'women's march' to the haredi city of Bnei Brak next week.

The march is planned for the evening of Thursday, August 24, at 8:30 pm. Further details will be shared by the organizers at a later date.

The announcement of the march stated that "they want to throw us into the back seat of the bus, they demand that our daughters cover-up, they fired all the women who were heads of government offices, they want only us to be haredi mothers to serving soldiers. We will not agree, our children are not worth less than theirs, they want to set women back hundreds of years."

"Whoever thinks that we will let him humiliate women and girls, whoever thinks that he will be able to exclude women from the public sphere and positions of influence - is not only wrong but will encounter us on the streets," they said.