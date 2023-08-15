The body of an 18-year-old who was reported missing during the afternoon (Tuesday), was found in Ma'ale Hashachar Lake in the Golan Heights near Route 92.

Rescue divers removed the body from the water and a Magen David Adom team determined his death.

MDA paramedic Eli Ben Simon and MDA emergency medic Amir Tahish recounted: "When we arrived at the area near the lake, we joined a number of teens who told us that a young man who was with them in the water had drowned and they feared for his life. Divers from the special fire rescue unit that arrived at the scene entered the water and after searches removed the young man unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing."

"We performed medical tests, but he showed no signs of life and we had no choice but to determine his death. We are again calling on the general public to bathe only in declared swimming pools and beaches during the operating hours of the rescue services," they added.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Ohad Ringer and Avi Elchayani, who were among the first responders at the scene said: "We were told by eyewitnesses that the young man went swimming in the pond, and that he drowned and disappeared. We arrived at the scene and waited for divers from the Fire and Rescue services to search the pond. The rescue divers eventually found the young man and brought him out of the water. Unfortunately, there was nothing for us to do to help him, and the young man was pronounced dead at the scene."